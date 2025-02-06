Pennsylvania siblings remember Saquon Barkley... the babysitter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of siblings in the Lehigh Valley are super-fans of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley because of their unique experience with him growing up.

When he wasn't making highlight plays on the field for Whitehall High School in Lehigh County, Barkley was the babysitter for Zach and Maisey Hartman.

Their father was the school's athletic director and leaned on Barkley when he needed a sitter.

The Hartmans describe playing video games with Barkley during their time with him and rooting for him on game day.

And despite having the discipline required to become one of the best athletes in the world, they revealed Barkley didn't exactly show the same discipline as a sitter!

"He wasn't super strict making sure we were in bed on time - which maybe he could've been more strict on? But he was a great babysitter," Maisey said.

"He is a better human being than a football player," Zach said.

Zach Hartman still brags to this day about the time he beat Saquon in the Madden NFL video game.

Zach also grew up a Cowboys fan but says he will be rooting for the Eagles on Sunday for the first time ever.

Maisey has always been an Eagles fan.

