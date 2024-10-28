State police to provide overnight patrols for understaffed Delaware County police department

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are stepping in to help a Delaware County police department experiencing a staff shortage.

State police will soon provide overnight patrols in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

The added patrols are set to start on Thursday from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice, authorities say.

Collingdale's mayor says the staff shortages that the department is experiencing are keeping officers from safely and adequately meeting full-time police coverage requirements.

This comes just weeks after Collingdale Borough Council officials hired a new police chief despite opposition from community members, several council members, and the mayor.

As of October 1, pending a background check, the new chief of police in Collingdale was set to be Shanee Mitchell.