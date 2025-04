Pennsylvania State Police troopers now wearing body cameras

All Pennsylvania State Police troopers across the commonwealth are now equipped with body cameras.

That means more than 3,000 troopers will now be documenting their interactions with the public.

Mobile video recorders in patrol vehicles have also been updated.

State police completed the rollout weeks ahead of schedule.

Officials say these cameras will increase accountability and strengthen trust within the communities they assist.