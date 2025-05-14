PA recreational marijuana bill goes up in smoke after being rejected by state senate committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- The latest attempt to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania has gone up in smoke.

A state senate committee has rejected the bill.

Democrat Lisa Boscola, of the Lehigh Valley, joined 6 Republicans in voting 'no' on the measure, which passed the state house last week.

Boscola said she believes there is bipartisan support for adult-use cannabis. However, she and others do not agree with the proposal to sell pot under a state-owned store model, similar to wine and spirits.

Boscola said she supports a different bipartisan bill crafted by State Senator Sharif Street, of Philadelphia, along with a Republican senator from Erie.

It would sell and tax marijuana to adults under state regulation, but not through state-run stores.

