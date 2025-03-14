People wait in line hours to get Real ID at PennDOT center in in King of Prussia

The Real ID deadline is still several weeks away, but we found a number of people who weren't taking any chances.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Time is running out before the deadline to get a Real ID.

After May 7, you will not be able to fly domestically without a Real ID unless you also bring a passport.

Chopper 6 was over long lines at the DMV in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon.

Some people say they waited for hours to get their Real ID.

"It took about 4 1/2 hours. It was crazy, but we're done," said Debbie Foster in King of Prussia. "I was expecting maybe a half hour, not like this."

"I knew it would be a little packed," said Brady Pires. "I had to get it because I go back after finals week, past the deadline, to fly. Had to get it now before I go back to school."

The lines were equally as long in Norristown as people waited hours just to apply for a Real ID.

"I wish I brought my AirPods, but it's nice out, so not too bad," said Maddy Gillespie.

Officials warn, even if you think you won't need Real ID, it's good to get it just in case and to show up with proper documentation.

To get a Real ID, you'll need to bring proof of identity, address, social security card or resident card.

You have three options for obtaining one:

-Apply online (pre-verified customers only)

-Visit any PennDOT Driver License Center to have your documents verified and imaged, and receive your Real ID within 15 business days

-Visit a REAL ID Center to have your documents verified and imaged and receive your Real ID at the time of service

For a list of locations, visit this page at Pa.gov.