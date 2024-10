2 Pennsylvania plants impacted in Pepsico layoffs

Pepsi cited regional sourcing changes for the decisions, which stretch to plants in other states.

Pepsico announces layoffs; 2 Pennsylvania plants impacted Pepsi cited regional sourcing changes for the decisions, which stretch to plants in other states.

Pepsico announces layoffs; 2 Pennsylvania plants impacted Pepsi cited regional sourcing changes for the decisions, which stretch to plants in other states.

Pepsico announces layoffs; 2 Pennsylvania plants impacted Pepsi cited regional sourcing changes for the decisions, which stretch to plants in other states.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pepsi is laying off more than 100 workers from its plant in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Production at the plant is expected to cease on December 28th

The company will also end transport operations at a plant near Carlisle.

Pepsi cited regional sourcing changes for the decisions, which stretch to plants in other states.

Pepsi's Philadelphia facility on Roosevelt Boulevard is not impacted by the layoffs.