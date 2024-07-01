Perfumology wants you to smell the scent of Philly, more than 1K perfumes

The shop boasts more than 1,000 perfumes, plus candles and room scents.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nir Guy and his mother, Tali, own the fragrance store Perfumology in Old City.

The duo created exclusive relationships with the brands they offer to bring unique scents to Philadelphia.

There are fragrances from all over the world, from Paris to Abu Dubai.

You can smell a collaboration scent called Philadelphia, which pays homage to the "sweet smells of the city".

Nir and Tali created their business in 2013, starting first with a kiosk and later a store in the King of Prussia Mall.

In 2019, the two opened a brick-and-mortar in Old City, providing the world's best scents in Philadelphia.

Perfumology | Instagram | Facebook

25 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106