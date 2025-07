Police recovered one shell casing, as well as two guns and a cell phone.

Person in critical condition after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

Police were called to the area of Ridge and Susquehanna Avenues just after midnight.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police could be seen marking items for evidence at the scene.

They recovered one shell casing, as well as two guns and a cell phone.

There is no word on any suspects.