Person found dead in car after fire engulfs Mount Laurel home

By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11:55PM
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mount Laurel Township home went up in flames following what police are calling a "fatal motor vehicle incident."

It happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday along Diston Court.

Police say crews arrived at the two-story home with heavy flames showing, primarily in the area near the garage.

All residents of the home were accounted for, but authorities say a person was found dead inside a vehicle at the scene.

"It was determined that the fire was connected to a fatal motor vehicle incident. An unidentified vehicle was located at the scene with a deceased individual inside," police said in a statement.

No further details on the incident have been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Mt. Laurel Township police.

