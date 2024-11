Person shot on SEPTA platform in Center City Philadelphia; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting victim is hospitalized after gunfire erupted on a SEPTA platform Tuesday in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened just before noon at the station located at Broad and Lombard streets.

SEPTA officials tell Action News said an argument led to the shooting.

The male victim was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The suspect has been taken into custody.