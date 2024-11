Person struck and killed by truck in Sharon Hill, Delaware County business park

SHARON HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed by a truck in an industrial business park in Delaware County.

It happened in the rear loading dock area of a facility on the 800 block of Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We're told the person was pinned under the truck.

Rescue crews were called in to pull the person out.

There was no immediate word as to how this accident happened.

The name of the person killed has not been released.