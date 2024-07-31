Pet rescued after viral video shows man punching dog multiple times in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A disturbing video has surfaced on social media of a man beating a dog in West Philadelphia. Thankfully, the pup is now safe with the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Police have now launched an investigation and the Pennsylvania SPCA is involved too.

It happened in front of a church on North Baring and Preston streets.

The video shows a man yanking, pulling, and punching the dog numerous times.

At one point the dog cowers away, and that's when the man pulls at the dog forcefully and continues throwing punches. Tethered to the owner by a leash, the dog couldn't get away.

"It surprises me that's happening," said Carolyn Dann, who lives in the neighborhood. "I feel like I might've seen that dog, I don't know if it's the same one in the neighborhood. It's awful."

Witnesses recorded and reported the abuse as it was happening.

The video posted on the Nextdoor app and social media amassed thousands of views.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says it acted quickly, making contact with the dog's owner. The dog was eventually signed over to the custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

"We are grateful that Daisy is safe in our care today," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Through the tireless work of our Animal Law Enforcement Officers and those who called in the tip, we were able to find this innocent dog and bring her to safety. This is the work that our officers do day in and day out, though it may not always receive the same notoriety and fanfare. They are heroes, and that was clearly evidenced through this case."

Daisy

The dog in question, Daisy, underwent a forensic examination by the PSPCA's veterinary team and is in stable condition.

She is believed to be a pit mix around 8 months old.

Daisy is currently being monitored for any lasting impacts of the physical harm she suffered.

"That evidence will provide whether there will be charges in this case and what the level of those charges might be," said Director of Public Relations for the Pennsylvania SPCA, Gillian Kocher.

Kocher says as long as everything checks out with her health, Daisy could be adoptable in the next several days.

"She is very happy. Her spirit's not broken, that's really important. She has a lot of puppy energy," said Kocher. "There are lots of dogs in shelters who certainly need homes, but Daisy, especially, we want her to go to a really loving home so she'll never experience what she went through again."

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed against Daisy's former owner in this incident.