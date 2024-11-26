Sixers arena hearings continue as Mayor Parker pushes for support

Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke to the Mt. Airy community on Monday about the proposed Sixers arena.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another rally against the proposed arena was held at City Hall in Philadelphia's Center City on Tuesday.

The protest was held before community leaders began testifying about the arena.

Members of the newly formed coalition Black Philly for Chinatown rallied to speak out against the proposed arena.

They say they believe that neighboring Chinatown will suffer in ways they say other parts of the city have in the past due to development.

However, Mayor Cherelle Parker says she's working to ease those concerns by holding a series of town halls across the city.

Parker spoke during the first town hall on Monday night in Mt. Airy, where she explained the deal her administration reached with the Sixers to build a Center City arena on Market Street.

Parker says the $1.3 billion project will not require any city funds and is expected to generate more than $700 million in tax dollars for the city and school district.

"The $50 million CBA, that's the community benefits agreement that will support nearby communities and also make a city-wide investment in education and economic opportunity," Mayor Parker said. "I think we can have that arena on Market Street and preserve our Chinatown."

The final decision will ultimately be up to the City Council.

They will hear public comment on Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The final opportunity for public comments will be Monday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

