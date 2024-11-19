SEPTA, unions, Chinatown businesses give testimony on proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- November 19 was a full day of testimony at City Hall as Philadelphia councilmembers heard about the proposed 76ers arena from several groups.

Everyone from unions to business owners in Chinatown to officials from SEPTA testified.

"Econsult Solutions ran the numbers and found that SEPTA's construction-related costs could total $20 million to $50 million over the six years of the construction process. SEPTA is committed to working with the Sixers to keep that impact on the low end of that range if possible," said SEPTA Chief of Staff Liz Smith.

The Sixers have made it clear that they will cover the costs of renovating Jefferson Station, which would be right below the proposed arena. However, they will not cover event-related operating expenses for SEPTA.

Leaders address community concerns over proposed Sixers arena in Center City

Smith also testified that increased demand caused by a new arena could cost the struggling transportation company $20 to $25 million per year for running extra trains and bus routes

The $1.3 billion arena would be built near Chinatown. Advocates for that area testified Tuesday that the neighborhood can't survive if the arena is built. They also discussed how the plan's Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) is not enough.

The CBA would provide the city with $50 million over the course of 30 years for various programs and initiatives.

"You look at the CBA and it doesn't reflect any of the conversations we've had about Chinatown's need for protection," said Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation President John Chin.

SEE ALSO: Committee hearings scheduled for proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena

Committee hearings scheduled for proposed 76ers arena in Center City

Other business owners in Chinatown testified that the CBA does not provide enough funding for businesses to stay afloat during the six-year construction phase of 76 Place.

Union workers and leaders testified that a new arena would be a boost to the job market to the Market East area and to the city as a whole.

"We can bring Center City back alive like it used to be! So that's why we need to build 76 Place?" testified Elaine McGuire with IBEW Local 98.

Other people's testimony challenged that point.

RELATED: 76ers officials face tough questions on 2nd day of hearings on proposed arena

"Arenas do not revitalize downtowns! Instead, they generally have the opposite effect," said Dominic Vitello, a professor of planning at the University of Pennsylvania. He testified alongside Chinatown business officials and residents.

SEPTA officials say they're not for or against the arena. They say they came to present the numbers.

"These impacts carry a significant cost to SEPTA. Only a fraction of which, less than 20%, will be covered by the expected increase in fare revenue," said Scott Sauer, Interim General Manager of SEPTA.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents Chinatown and the area where the arena would be built, introduced the legislation, which has the full support of Mayor Cherelle Parker.

In a hearing last week, officials with the Sixers said they wanted the plan to be approved by the end of the year. It's a timeline that Squilla now doubts.

"I think the last council session is December 12. I don't think this can, in my opinion, I don't see it passing by December 12," he said.

There will be four more public comment sessions starting Wednesday. More information on the project and future public comment sessions can be found here.