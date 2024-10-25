Armed robber steals about $4K from ACME; suspect may be tied to other crimes: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for an armed robbery suspect who made off with thousands of dollars from an ACME in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the grocery store located on the 6600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the suspect stole about $4,000 and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Northeast Detectives believe the suspect may have been involved in several other robberies, including one at a nearby Boston Market last week.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.