Wawa takes 1st place, tops rival Sheetz in national convenience store survey

Wawa received the highest marks for customer satisfaction among all U.S. chains, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When you need something quick and delicious, where do you go? Your neighborhood Wawa, of course!

And now, our beloved convenience store is officially the king of all convenience stores - even beating out rival Sheetz.

The Philadelphia-based chain has earned a loyal following for its hoagies. And who doesn't enjoy a cup of coffee on the go?

Wawa earned 82 out of 100 points, beating Sheetz by just three points!

Oklahoma-based chain, QuikTrip came in second and Texas-based Buc-ees came in third, tied with Murphy USA.

Sheetz came in fifth.

Experts say convenience stores are no longer just quick stops for gas and snacks, they're becoming serious competitors in the food service industry.

And with Wawa's vast menu -- including cheap eats from Turkey gobblers to Pizza -- it's easily a favorite among customers.