Philadelphia celebrates the holidays with tree lighting ceremony at City Hall

By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, December 5, 2024 4:54PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Christmas tradition happens Thursday night in Philadelphia's Center City.

Join Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli at City Hall for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will be on hand, as well as popular recording artist Keyshia Cole, who will perform live.

You can watch "Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays" on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

