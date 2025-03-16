Hundreds participate in St. Patrick's Day parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people participated in the St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday, ahead of a holiday meant to celebrate Irish culture.

It's a day filled with live music, floats, and traditional Irish jigs and it's one of the oldest parades in the country.

"It is older than the country. It was started in 1771," said Parade Marshal Jim McGinley.

For more than 250 years, it's been a chance for thousands of people in Philadelphia to come together and paint the city green.

"Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day. That kind of thing. It's fun. It's something that people can do, and it's something you can relax and enjoy yourself," said McGinley

This year's parade took crowds to the Art Museum, which was a change for 2025. What stayed the same, however, was the parade's purpose in recognizing Irish heritage.

"My grandparents came here from Ireland, so it's kind of like an homage to my grandparents," said Mike McCrea from Ridley.

"You need community these days. You need to be together, you need to celebrate good and joyous things, and celebrate your heritage and celebrate Philadelphia," said Jeannie Connor from Northeast Philadelphia.

Several of the city's unions showed out too with a float.

"What makes it so special is everybody getting together and enjoying the holiday," said Brian Eelis from Ironworkers Local 401.

Parade goers young and old wore their Sunday best for the celebration.

"My favorite part is the earrings. The earrings is a rainbow with a lot of gold on it. I'm super happy to see you. This is my first time on the news," said seven-year-old Fiona Bernard.