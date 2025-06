Philadelphia chef has big win at the James Beard Awards

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- Philadelphia had one major winner at the prestigious James Beard Awards.

The ceremony was held Monday night in Chicago.

Phila Lorn from Mawn in South Philadelphia won the Emerging Chef category.

RELATED:Cambodian restaurant Mawn offers noodles with no rules

Mawn is a 28-seat BYO in the space once occupied by Kalaya along the iconic 9th Street corridor near the Italian Market.

Three other locals were in the running.

Despite the win, Lorn won't be slowing down anytime soon.

He and his wife are about to open a second restaurant, a Southeast Asian oyster bar called Sao, in South Philadelphia.