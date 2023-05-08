Cambodian restaurant Mawn offers noodles with no rules

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phila Lorn and his wife Rachel have opened Mawn, the couple's first restaurant.
The 28-seat BYO fills the space once occupied by Kalaya along the iconic 9th Street corridor near the Italian Market.
Phila and his wife have created a menu featuring a noodle bar that is open to the dining area.
There is a variety of options, including a chicken noodle inspired by Rachel's father.
There are Asian influences that are products of Phila's Cambodian background and career cooking in Philadelphia.
He makes a Cambodian soup that his mom made and uses it to dress Littleneck clams.
The couple hopes to bring a "mom and pop" type shop to the neighborhood with a collection of recipes that reflect the couple's Philadelphia story and family influence.
764 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147