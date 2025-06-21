Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square officially opens to the public.

2025 is the Year of the Snake, and this year's festival features a brand new lineup of breathtaking lights, lanterns and traditions.

"All the lanterns are new," says Amy Needle, the CEO and president of Historic Philadelphia. "If you've come in previous years, you'll have to come back and see what's in store this year."

For the 8th year, Franklin Square will bask in the glow of over 1,100 Chinese lanterns, from an enchanting forest-themed display to a radiant underwater realm.

There are interactive exhibits, walkthrough tunnels and movable, whimsical pieces.

"They are handmade wire frames wrapped in silk and then hand-painted and illuminated to just be beautiful all summer long," Needle explains.

Returning this year is the massive, fan favorite: a 6,000-pound, 200-foot-long dragon lantern that's longer than three school buses.

"The artisans come and spend about a month building the lanterns to then go on display," Needle says.

Organizers say to come for the lanterns and stay for entertainment and cultural displays.

Franklin Square's mini golf course and carousel will also be open for extra family-friendly fun, and there are new food options this year, too.

"There's also a great beer garden," she says. "You can walk around with your cocktail and stroll amongst the lanterns."

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival runs through August 31.

Proceeds from the Festival support the year-round free events at Franklin Square and the care of the public space.

Click here for details.