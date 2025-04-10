Philadelphia community activist WIlfredo Rojas dies

Wilfredo Rojas, a beloved community activist for criminal justice and civil rights in Philadelphia, has died.

Wilfredo Rojas, a beloved community activist for criminal justice and civil rights in Philadelphia, has died.

Wilfredo Rojas, a beloved community activist for criminal justice and civil rights in Philadelphia, has died.

Wilfredo Rojas, a beloved community activist for criminal justice and civil rights in Philadelphia, has died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved community activist for criminal justice and civil rights in Philadelphia has died.

Wilfredo Rojas helped fight for justice within the Philadelphia Prison System.

Wilfredo Rojas, a beloved community activist for criminal justice and civil rights in Philadelphia, has died.

He also co-founded the National Homicide Justice Alliance in 2015 after the tragic murder of his son Alejandro Rojas.

We honored Rojas at 6abc in 2022 for his activism and advocacy in the Latino community.

Rojas died over the weekend, surrounded by family and loved ones.

His funeral is open to the public on Thursday at Saint Peter the Apostle Church at 5th Street and Girard Avenue, before he is laid to rest in South Jersey.

