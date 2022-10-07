6abc's Philly Proud 2022 Hispanic Heritage Town Hall

The 6abc Philly Proud Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month 2022 Town Hall is hosted by Walter Perez and Alyana Gomez.

6abc Studios -- The 6abc Philly Proud Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month 2022 Town Hall is hosted by Walter Perez and Alyana Gomez.

The program begins with an update on the state of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Ian given by Chief Operating Officer of Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha (APM) Manuel Delgado

Next is a conversation on the shipping of immigrants from southern states to Massachusetts explained by Immigration Attorney Karenina Wolff,

Walter & Alyana also interview 6abc's Philly Proud HONOREES for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month 2022:

Dann Cuellar - Award-Winning Journalist, Broadcast Hall of Famer and Former Action News Reporter

Jacqueline Romero - United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Danny Garcia - Super Welterweight Boxing Champion

Wilfredo Rojas and Aleida Garcia - The co-founders of the National Homicide Justice Alliance founders