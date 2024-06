Philly city leaders announce new initiative to register 100 LGBTQ+ voters ahead of November election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city councilmember Rue Landau is using Pride month to encourage the LGBTQ+ community to register to vote.

Landau, along with other city leaders, announced a new initiative Friday at city hall.

The goal is to register 100 LGBTQ+ voters for November's election.

Landau, a Democrat, is the first openly gay member of Council.

The Human Rights Campaign found that just 11% of eligible voters in that community cast a ballot in the 2022 midterms.