Crews battling fire at North Philadelphia church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are battling heavy flames burning at a church in North Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 7:34 p.m. Monday at the United Baptist Church on the 2500 block of Thompson Street.

Videos shared on the Citizen App captured the heavy flames.

No injuries have been reported.

"For anyone trying to contact our pastor and church officials, please know they are safe and tending to this tragedy. Please say a prayer for our church building," the church wrote in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

