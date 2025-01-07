Philadelphia DA says new crime fighting plan to focus on rehabilitating juveniles

The Philadelphia District Attorney announced a new initiative to crack down on crime across the city.

The Philadelphia District Attorney announced a new initiative to crack down on crime across the city.

The Philadelphia District Attorney announced a new initiative to crack down on crime across the city.

The Philadelphia District Attorney announced a new initiative to crack down on crime across the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney announced a new initiative to crack down on crime across the city.

That plan will focus on targeting juveniles as part of the enforcement and prevention efforts.

D.A. Larry Krasner made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

He outlined a plan to focus on enforcement and rehabilitation efforts for a number of young people, rather than incarceration.

"When you actually go directly at the root cause of the problems, you make the public safer," Krasner said.

The specific details of the D.A.'s plans have not yet been released.

