Voters encouraged to get out for Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Democratic and Republican voters who are registered in Pennsylvania can return to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates to represent their parties during the general election in November.

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania has already passed.

Depending on where you live, voters will see candidates ranging from judges on the state and local levels, school board positions, and inspectors of elections.

"If there's any issues please feel free to call our office at 215-686-VOTE," said Vice-Chairwoman Philadelphia County Commissioner Lisa Deeley.

"Remember Philadelphia, the more we vote, the more we get," said Chairman and Philadelphia County Commissioner Omar Sabir.

One of the most closely watched races will be the Democratic primary contest in Philadelphia between incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is seeking a third term, and Judge Pat Dugan.

There aren't any Republican candidates.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams sat down with both democrats who pointed out certain crime report data.

Kranser focused on how he says Philadelphia is leading the way among big cities for declines in homicide rates.

"This is a city that knows that crime is going down severely. They know that even though we're still a broke city, even though we have more guns on the street than ever, crime is going down to levels I have never seen," Krasner said.

Dugan said the city needs a DA's office that prosecutes more offenders.

"We went from 7,000 retail thefts to over 24,000 retail thefts, with a very low charge rate. We have to prosecute people," Dugan said.

VOTING IN PERSON:

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

You'll only need to show ID if it's your first time voting at a new polling place.

If so, you must bring an approved form of identification.

MAIL-IN BALLOT:

For those of you with a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania, the county election office where you live must receive it before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania voters can return their own mail-in ballots at a drop box, at their county election office, or other officially designated locations.

If you are in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.