WATCH: Full interviews with Democratic DA candidates Larry Krasner and Pat Dugan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The primary election for Philadelphia is coming up on Tuesday, May 20.

One of the most closely watched races will be the Democratic primary contest between incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner and Judge Pat Dugan.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams sat down with both candidates as they discuss the issues pertinent to the voters and residents of the city.

Watch Sharrie Williams' full interview with Pat Dugan.