Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner expected to formally announced bid for re-eelction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to formally announce his bid for re-election on Tuesday.
In a statement, his campaign says he will continue to push progressive policies.
Krasner says he is focused on treating the root cause of crime, by connecting at-risk individuals with mental health services, job training and education.
RELATED: Philadelphia DA says new crime fighting plan to focus on rehabilitating juveniles
According to our 6abc data journalism team, the murder rate over the last 12 months is down 49% compared to the annual average over the last three years.
Krasner has already served two terms as DA in Philadelphia.
Election Day is November 4.