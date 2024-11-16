Philadelphia doctor urges people to get flu, COVID shots in time for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials say now is the time to get your flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines to protect yourself and those around you.

Flu cases tend to spike after the first week of November, according to the CDC. And with Thanksgiving right around the corner, now is the time to get vaccinated.

Doctor Delana Wardlaw reminds us the vaccine needs about two weeks to build up immunity.

"And we do see deaths from flu so want to make sure that people know it is a virus that can cause some significant complications," said Wardlaw, who is a family medicine physician with Temple University Health System.

And don't forget to get a COVID-19 vaccine too.

"COVID is a virus similar to the flu in that it changes its face. And that's why people are wondering, 'Why do I have to get another COVID vaccine?'" said Wardlaw.

Our 6abc data journalism team found in the last couple of years, COVID wastewater levels have peaked once in the winter and once in the summer, meaning the virus infected a lot of people nationwide during those times.

Doctors say don't wait for the viruses to peak before you take action.

"COVID is still here. COVID is amongst us," said Wardlaw.

Doctors say you can get both the COVID and flu shot at the same time. And if you're feeling sick, remember that mask-wearing and social distancing can go a long way in keeping your friends and family healthy this holiday season.