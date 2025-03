Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate Super Bowl victory at White House

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, plan to head to the White House.

The team is now working out a date and time to celebrate their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.