Philadelphia Eagles to host Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field to open 2025 NFL season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles will battle the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off the 2025 NFL season.

The game will be at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The news dropped Monday morning ahead of the release of the full 2025 NFL schedule on Wednesday.

We already know the Eagles will face the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders both home and away.

We also know the Birds will face the Chiefs for a Super Bowl LIX rematch in Kansas City.

The Eagles' other away games will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills.

The other 2025 home games will be against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.

