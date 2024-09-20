Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 3 preview: Slowing down Saints' No. 1 offense, replacing A.J. Brown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to Week 3 for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles dropped their first game of the year in a heartbreaker on Monday Night Football.
Sunday, the Birds travel to New Orleans to face the 2-0 Saints.
NFL analyst Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup with his keys for slowing down the NFL's top-rated attack, replacing injured A.J. Brown's production and how to get the defense going again.
First Down: What is the biggest issue with the defense so far and how can the pass rush get going?
2nd Down: How should the offense deal with AJ Brown's absence: More DeVonta Smith, more Saquon Barkley, or someone else?
3rd Down: The Saints are averaging an NFL-best 45.5 points per game. What makes this attack so hard to defend?
Jaws' Prediction: Saints 35, Eagles 31