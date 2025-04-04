Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley put to the test on Hulu's 'Hot Ones'

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley recently went on "Hot Ones."

He talked football in between bites of some really spicy wings.

Host Sean Evans put Barkley to the test with his "wings of death."

The Super Bowl winner had 10 wings with 10 sauces on his plate.

Evans asked Barkley about a lot of things, including Comedian and Eagles Super-fan Kevin Hart, who has a pet Eagle named Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was able to get through all the wings of death.

"Hot Ones" is streaming on Hulu.

