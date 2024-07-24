Eagles hit the field for 1st training camp practice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have completed physical check-ins and conditioning tests and will start the first training camp practice Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

Players reported to the NovaCare Complex Tuesday and will lace up their cleats in preparation for the 2024 season.

Class is now in session for the Birds.

They'll get right to it starting with team meetings led by head coach Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff.

Players and coaches will of course be working on a solution to last season's collapse.

The Eagles started with a 10-1 record, but things took a drastic turn with the team losing six of seven games to finish the season.

The focus is now on new beginnings.

The Birds have a talented lineup of players again this year with new faces on the coaching staff, including new coordinators for the offense and defense.

There's certainly a lot of anticipation to see how coaches incorporate players like running back Saquon Barkley.

He appeared on The Athletic Scoop City Podcast and spoke about his passion for sports in Philadelphia and said something special can happen with this team.

"I can't wait. I'm itching for camp, until the season. I can't wait for that first game," Barkley said. "Obviously, the first game is in Brazil, which will be pretty cool but the first time in the Linc, scoring a touchdown in there and feeling that atmosphere knowing how passionate this team is."

"Knowing all about going out there giving your best, winning, playing hard and just buying into that culture. That's what I'm really looking forward to doing," Barkley added.

The only public practice will be held at the Linc on August 1 at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster for $10 benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

