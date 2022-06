Philadelphia Eagles single-game and training camp public practice tickets now on sale

EMBED >More News Videos Joe Buck and Troy Aikman talk "Monday Night Football" and announce the Philadelphia Eagles home opener.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFL season is a few months away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get your tickets.Single-game tickets for all 10 Philadelphia Eagles home games went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com There is a four-ticket limit per household.Tickets for the team's Training Camp public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at 7 p.m., also went on sale.Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10.There is also an option to purchase a $25 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice.The team says all ticket proceeds for the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 will require a ticket for entry.There are no ticket limitations per customer for the practice and parking will be free.Eagles Training Camp will officially begin when players report on Tuesday, July 26.The Eagles open the season away against the Detroit Lions on September 11.Their home opener takes place on Monday, September 19 versus the Minnesota Vikings. You can watch that game on Monday Night Football on 6abc.