Phila. Fed. of Teachers President, School District Superintendent head to Harrisburg for funding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School's out, but this week's lesson plan is fair funding.

The School District of Philadelphia says for the first time in decades, the superintendent and the president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers are teaming up, heading to Harrisburg to school lawmakers on their budgeting needs.

The alliance comes as both the union and the district are negotiating a new contract to address teacher shortages, large classroom sizes and higher wages.

The School District of Philadelphia says it is optimistic state legislators on both sides will agree to provide the much-needed funding, particularly after the 2023 court ruling that declared Pennsylvania's school funding system was unconstitutional.

