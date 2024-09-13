Firefighters battling raging 4-alarm building fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A four-story building has gone up in flames in the densely-packed Frankford neighborhood in Philadelphia.

The 4-alarm fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire throughout the entire building.

Several vehicles could also be seen engulfed in flames.

Nearby neighbors are reporting embers falling on homes.

It is unclear at this point what the building is used for.

This is a developing story and will be updated.