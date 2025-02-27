Some roads have also been closed in the area.

Evacuations underway in Philadelphia's Ogontz section due to ruptured gas line, fire officials say

The Philadelphia Fire Department is responding to the city's Ogontz section Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is responding to a ruptured gas line at construction site in Northwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Officials said evacuations are currently in progress and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of W. Olney Avenue in the city's Ogontz section around 8:15 a.m. after calls for an explosion.

Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters responded to a ruptured gas line in Northwest Philadelphia.

PGW said a private contractor struck a natural gas main.

The response is near La Salle University and Central High School.

16th and Olney

20th and Olney

Ogontz and Summerdale

Ogontz and Chew

As a precautionary measure, Central High School and an adjacent apartment complex have been evacuated. Students could be seen gathered don't he football field.

Classes at La Salle have also been canceled until noon after a number of buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.Students at La Salle are being told to stay in place.

PGW is on site along with other emergency responders and are working to make the area safe.

It is not yet clear if customers will experience service disruptions.

There has been no word yet if anyone has been injured.