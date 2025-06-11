The Philadelphia Freedom Band composes a welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ and allies

The Philadelphia Freedom Band makes it their mission to compose inclusivity not only in Pride Month, but all year.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of talented musicians gather to compose a symphony of Pride now and all year long.

"The Philadelphia Freedom Band" offers a safe space for LGQBT+ and allies to express themselves.

Their band marches all around the local area playing good music; and, spreading good word.

"Sometimes the world can seem dark. So what I would like for everybody to take away from the Philadelphia Freedom Band...tap your foot for a moment and just enjoy life," said Kris Keebler, President of the Philadelphia Freedom Band.

