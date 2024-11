Philadelphia homeless shelter welcomes people in need to their Thanksgiving table

This Philly homeless shelter is setting a Thanksgiving table for many who may not have one.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Philly House, they provide necessary resources for people who are trying to get back on their feet.

One of those resources is a meal service that is held daily year-round.

They are now preparing for their biggest night of the year: Thanksgiving.

They will be making extra accommodations to ensure that hungry people are not forgotten on this holiday centered around food.

For more information on Philly House, check out their website.