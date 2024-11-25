24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 25, 2024 3:59PM
Philadelphia Housing Authority gives out 1,600 turkeys to those in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Housing Authority is handing out free turkeys at dozens of its locations today.

Workers were busy at Wilson Park in South Philadelphia Monday morning, loading trucks with the donated turkeys.

Over the course of the day, 1,600 turkeys will be handed out at 57 Philadelphia Housing Authority sites.

The turkeys are being handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

