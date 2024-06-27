PHL expecting record July 4th travel as American Airlines adds hundreds of flights

The 4th of July is expected to be the busiest holiday travel period ever at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The 4th of July is expected to be the busiest holiday travel period ever at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The 4th of July is expected to be the busiest holiday travel period ever at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The 4th of July is expected to be the busiest holiday travel period ever at the Philadelphia International Airport.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 4th of July is expected to be the busiest holiday travel period ever at the Philadelphia International Airport, prompting American Airlines to add hundreds of flights.

We don't typically hear about holiday travel picking up until closer to the actual summer holiday, but officials said the rush has already begun.

Amercian Airlines officials said Thursday, June 27 kicks off the beginning of 4th of July travel for the airline, which is the busiest passenger carrier at the PHL.

"It's been crowded, the airplanes are packed and it's hard getting seats together unless you pay for the upgrade," said passenger Dawn Plummer.

Dawn and Ben Plummer are having a longer than expected trip back home to Phoenix, Arizona.

"We were in Maine, and we got delayed and missed our flight, so here we are," Dawn said.

"It's been a long trip, but you know, it is what it is sometimes," Ben added.

American Airlines ran into problems on Sunday after dozens of flights were canceled at the Philadelphia airport following bad weather across the country.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded and separated from their luggage.

RELATED: Storm, understaffing blamed for dozens of American Airline cancellations, delays at PHL

Over the next several days, airline officials say they're adding 550 flights at PHL, making sure their hub airport is prepared for the holiday surge.

Airline officials said this will be their busiest summer travel holiday and that they've been hiring and training new members while ensuring aircraft and equipment are ready.

When it comes to getting through security, the Transportation Security Administration broke the record for the most people scanned on a single day, screening nearly three million people on Sunday.

"We just got in. It was smooth," said Niema Payton of Cherry Hill.

Payton is hoping for no delays on her special trip to see her son compete for a spot on the Olympic team.

"We're headed to Oregon to see my son; Johnnie Jackson get the gold in the hammer throw." Payton said.

TSA officials said they're expecting to break the record again any day now for the number of people screened at airports across the country.