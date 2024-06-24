Storm blamed for dozens of airline cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weekend's hot and humid stretch of weather turned into damaging storms late Sunday afternoon that continued into the night.

At least 37 flights have been canceled and another 35 delayed as of 5 a.m. Monday at Philadelphia International Airport, mostly with American Airlines, according to FlightAware.

The delays and long TSA lines may be spillover from the weather and staffing issues that sparked 48 cancellations into or out of PHL on Sunday.

Timelapse video from Sky 6 at PHL shows the system barreling in and rain pouring down.

One-third to half of all flights on the major carriers were delayed.

Baggage has also been piling up, along with frustrations.

Action News has been told that some passengers waited on the tarmac for hours, only to be sent back to the airport.

Some people are sleeping at the airport, while others don't know where their bags are.

Action News is awaiting a response from American Airlines.