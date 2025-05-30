24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philadelphia kicks off Pride Month by marching record-breaking 600-foot flag through the city

Friday, May 30, 2025 1:56PM
Philadelphia kicks off Pride Month by marching record-breaking 600-foot flag through the city
Pride Month begins on Sunday but the kickoff starts Friday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pride Month begins on Sunday, but the kickoff starts Friday in Philadelphia.

A record-breaking 600-foot Pride flag will be marched through the city.

The march began at the Museum of Art at 9 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Manayunk by 11 a.m.. It will then head to City Hall by 2 p.m., where Mayor Cherelle Parker will raise the city's pride flag at 3 p.m.

Philadelphia's official Pride March begins at 6th and Walnut streets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday before heading to the Gayborhood for a big festival.

