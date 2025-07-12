Grieving father speaks out after son killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still looking for three suspects wanted in connection with a mass shooting in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

It's been almost one week since the shooting claimed the lives of three people. One of the victims is 24-year-old Azir Harris.

Azir Harris

On Friday, a community came together to remember one of the lives cut short.

"My son was well loved, a lot of support from my family. I want to thank everybody for coming out, all the support, it means a lot," explained Azir's father, Troy Harris. "Azir was a great person, even though he had a disability, he lived up to a higher standard. He didn't stay down cause he was down."

It was early Monday morning when intense gunfire erupted on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

The other victims killed have been identified as 23-year-old Zahir Wylie and 19-year-old Jason Reese.

Nine other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They range in age from 15 to 24 years old. One of them is the mother of Azir's one-year-old son.

Police are looking for three suspects seen on video as the shots ring out.

Meanwhile, Troy Harris hopes to keep the memory of his son alive and prays that this gun violence stops.

"Senseless gun crimes hurt families, man. Put the guns down, other ways you can solve things," Troy said.

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the police.