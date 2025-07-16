Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, city leaders discuss details of DC47 tentative agreement | LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders are set to discuss the details of a tentative agreement that averted a strike by District Council 47, which is Philadelphia's white-collar union.

Mayor Parker announced the three-year deal on Tuesday. That, combined with the one-year extension DC47 received last year, will increase union members' pay by 13.5% over four years.

The union represents administrative staff in the city of Philadelphia.

Union members now have to vote to ratify the contract.

District Council 33, Philadelphia's blue-collar union, is also holding a ratification vote this week.

