Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show spotlights more than 100 artisans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show is back with a unique opportunity to shop the wares of some top artists from around the country.

Now in its 48th year, the annual event presents awards in categories including ceramic, fiber, wood, metal, and glass.

Also, for the first time ever, there will be 24 guest artists from Italy.

Visitors can buy directly from the artists, who get 100 percent of the proceeds.

Local makers include furniture maker Keun Ho Peter Park, ceramicist Maria Albornoz, and metalsmith Carson Sio - winner of last year's Best in Show.

The 48th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show | Facebook | Instagram

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Exhibit Hall F

1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Friday, November 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Preview Party: Thursday, November 14, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.