Philadelphia Music Alliance reveals honorees and inductees for 2025 'Walk of Fame'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Music Alliance released its list of honorees and inductees for this year's annual "Walk of Fame."

Eagles' offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is an honoree for his work on the Philly Special Christmas albums.

He joins Irish singer-songwriter and political activist, Sir Bob Geldof, in recognition of Live Aid's 40th anniversary.

This year's inductees include the late Stephen Sondheim, singer-songwriter Janis Ian, composer David Ludwig, hip hop artist Schoolly D, radio broadcaster David Dye, the Settlement Music School and the Orlans, who earned three gold records in the 60s.

"This year's honorees represent the spectacular talent that this city has birthed and nurtured, as well as the music that shines bright across Philadelphia and serves as this City's our heart and soul," said Alan Rubens, chairman of the Philadelphia Music Alliance.

The Walk of Fame Gala is scheduled for April 30.