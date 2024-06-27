Philadelphia named 'Most Walkable City to Visit' for 2nd year in a row

Philadelphia's tourism groups point out Center City's easy-to-navigate corridor, spanning 26 blocks from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sure, Philadelphia often ranks as one of the worst cities for traffic and driving, but when it comes to walking, the City of Brotherly Love is at the top.

USA TODAY readers voted Philadelphia the "Most Walkable City To Visit" for the second year in a row.

The city beats other metropolitan areas, like New York, Boston and Chicago.

USA TODAY says visitors can stroll through historic Old City and gorgeous neighborhoods, like Rittenhouse Square.